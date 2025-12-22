UP: Two wanted criminals killed in encounters within two hours

Lucknow: Two wanted criminals were killed in separate police encounters in Uttar Pradesh within a span of two hours early Sunday, one in Bulandshahr and the other in Saharanpur, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Azad alias Zubair alias Peter and Siraj, both carrying cash rewards and facing multiple serious criminal cases.

The first encounter took place around 3 am in Bulandshahr, where police shot dead Azad alias Zubair alias Peter, a wanted dacoit with a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head.

A police constable was also injured during the exchange of fire and was admitted to the district hospital.

Barely two hours later, another encounter took place nearly 200 kilometres away in Saharanpur.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force shot dead Siraj, a history sheeter carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, during an operation in the Gangoh area around 5 am.