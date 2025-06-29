UP turns hemp waste into wealth: Sambhal launches eco-friendly rural initiative

Lucknow: In a ground-breaking move towards environmental sustainability and rural development, Uttar Pradesh has launched an innovative initiative to produce natural fiber from hemp waste for the first time in Sambhal district. Aligned with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, the project transforms cannabis plant stalks into eco-friendly fiber—offering a dual benefit of combating climate change while generating new employment and income opportunities for rural communities. It is noteworthy that hemp plants absorb up to four times more carbon dioxide than other plants, playing a crucial role in environmental conservation. Moreover, producing fiber from hemp consumes ten times less water than cotton and yields 2.5 times more fiber.