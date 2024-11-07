UP: Truck-auto collision in Hardoi claims lives of 11

Hardoi: A horrific accident claimed the lives of 11 people and left four others severely injured when a tempo overturned in the Bilgram area of Hardoi district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Roshanpur on the Bilhaur-Katra State Highway. Reportedly, an oncoming DCM truck caused the driver of the tempo to lose control, which led to a nasty collision.

The local police arrived promptly at the scene and initiated rescue operations. According to reports, seven people died on the spot, while three others succumbed to their injuries at the Bilgram Community Health Center.

“Ten persons -- six women, three children and a man -- died in the mishap while four others were left injured. I have spoken to the doctors. The injured persons have been referred to the district hospital,” Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadaun told reporters after the mishap.

Later, one more woman succumbed to her injuries, taking the toll to 11.

The injured are being treated at the Bilgram Community Health Center.

Following the accident, the DCM truck driver and helper fled the scene. The police are working to identify the deceased.

The auto, carrying 15 passengers, was badly damaged in the crash.

“The families of those killed have been contacted. The police have impounded the DCM (truck) involved in the accident,” Jadaun said.

“Locals told me that the DCM crashed into the auto in an attempt to avoid collision with a motorcycle. We are investigating the matter,” the SP said, adding that the exact cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained. On the auto carrying a large number of passengers, the officer said the police are on the lookout for its driver who has been absconding ever since the accident.

“The auto is in our custody but its driver is yet to be identified. Appropriate legal action will be taken against the auto driver after the probe,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident, offering condolences to the bereaved families.