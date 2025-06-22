UP transport dept sets new benchmark in learner license processing efficiency

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has demonstrated outstanding efficiency in processing new Learner License (LL) applications. Between January 1 and June 10, 2025, a total of 10,14,239 applications were received, with 10,11,961 already processed. With only 2,278 applications—just 0.22 per cent—pending, the data reflects the department’s proactive administration and streamlined workflow.

Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narayan Singh said that the departmental analysis highlighted several districts exhibiting outstanding performance. Kanpur Nagar notably had zero pending applications out of 24,644 received. Similarly, Mathura achieved complete processing of 18,302 applications. Additionally, districts like Farrukhabad, Banda, Jhansi, and Kannauj also maintained zero pendency, which is highly commendable.