UP Transport Dept sets new benchmark in Learner License processing efficiency

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has demonstrated outstanding efficiency in processing new Learner License (LL) applications. Between January 1 and June 10, 2025, a total of 10,14,239 applications were received, with 10,11,961 already processed. With only 2,278 applications—just 0.22%—pending, the data reflects the department’s proactive administration and streamlined workflow.

Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narayan Singh said that the departmental analysis highlighted several districts exhibiting outstanding performance. Kanpur Nagar notably had zero pending applications out of 24,644 received. Similarly, Mathura achieved complete processing of 18,302 applications. Additionally, districts like Farrukhabad, Banda, Jhansi, and Kannauj also maintained zero pendency, which is highly commendable.

However, certain districts require improvement. For instance, Pratapgarh recorded a higher pendency rate of 1.68% (298 pending applications), Fatehpur had 1.39% (130 pending applications), and Ghazipur recorded a pendency rate of 1.19% (185 pending applications). The department has implemented special monitoring and weekly review systems in these districts to facilitate rapid improvements.

Despite the high volume of applications, the low pendency rate underscores the effective implementation of the department’s “Paperless, Faceless, Cashless” policy and successful public awareness campaigns via social media and online platforms. These awareness campaigns have significantly reduced the number of erroneous applications.

The Transport Commissioner further expressed satisfaction with the achievement, stating, “Our top priority is to provide transparent and swift services to every citizen in the state. Regular reviews of administrative processes will continue to ensure minimal pendency.”

He said that the department remains committed to continuous review and support, aiming for even better performance based on comparative district-wise analysis. It is consistently dedicated to serving the public effectively.