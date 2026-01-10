UP Tourism to launch awareness campaign for homestay and bed & breakfast scheme

Lucknow: To expand tourism facilities in the state, UP Tourism will conduct a statewide awareness campaign for the Homestay and Bed & Breakfast Scheme. This campaign, running from January 14 to 30, will primarily target major tourist destinations across districts. It will promote the scheme while scrutinizing pending proposals and issuing immediate registration certificates to eligible applicants. Aligned with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, the initiative aims to develop tourism infrastructure alongside creating employment opportunities for local residents.

Under the campaign, tourism department teams in districts will educate locals about the scheme's benefits from January 14 to 30. They will also review pending proposals and provide registration certificates to qualified applicants. The department has allocated ₹2 lakh per district for the campaign, to be spent on awareness programs and promotional materials. This effort will strengthen the state's tourism ecosystem and particularly benefit those eager to join but lacking information.

Launched under UP Tourism's Homestay and Bed & Breakfast Scheme-2025 in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, the initiative provides tourists with affordable, quality accommodations while offering employment to locals. It enables residents to convert their homes into homestays, offering tourists home-cooked meals, local culture, and personalized care. This serves as an affordable alternative to expensive hotels, delivering a culturally immersive experience for visitors and extra income for host families. The scheme focuses on high-potential districts like Mathura, Varanasi, Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya. It proves especially valuable during events such as Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Deepotsav in Ayodhya, and Rangotsav in Mathura.