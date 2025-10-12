UP Tourism launches special one-day Deepotsav tour

Lucknow: As Ayodhya prepares to glow under the light of 26 lakh diyas, Uttar Pradesh Tourism has announced a new reason for devotees and travellers to celebrate.

The Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) has launched a special one-day guided tour from Lucknow to Ayodhya, allowing visitors to experience the grandeur of Deepotsav 2025 on October 19 without any travel concerns.

The initiative follows the strong response to UPSTDC’s weekend guided tours to Naimisharanya and Ayodhya, which were introduced on World Tourism Day. These tours have drawn steady participation, with around 22 to 25 travellers every weekend exploring the spiritual essence of Ayodhya.

During the Durga Puja period, the Bengali community showed notable enthusiasm, filling multiple weekend slots for the Ayodhya trail.

Encouraged by this success, UPSTDC has curated a Deepotsav-exclusive one-day journey from Lucknow to Ayodhya and back. The Rs 1,500 package includes transport by Tempo Traveller, meals, refreshments, mineral water, and professional guides.