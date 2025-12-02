UP tops discrimination complaints filed by minorities in 2024

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of discrimination complaints from minority communities in the country this year, accounting for 35 per cent of all cases registered nationwide. The figures were shared by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs in Parliament.

Responding to a question, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said the National Commission for Minorities received 1,390 complaints from minority communities across India in 2024. Of these, 482 complaints were filed from Uttar Pradesh alone.

Data shows that out of the complaints from Uttar Pradesh, 195 were related to law and order, 54 were against police officials and 49 involved land disputes. Officials said these categories continue to form a major part of grievances raised before the Commission every year.

Rijiju also placed figures from the last five years on record. The Commission received 6,183 complaints from the Muslim community and 522 from the Christian community during this period.

There was a decline in complaints from Muslims this year. The number fell from 1,246 in 2023 to 855 in 2024. The total number of minority-related complaints has fluctuated in recent years. In 2022, 2,423 complaints were registered and in 2023, the number stood at 2,000, including 734 from Uttar Pradesh. These included 185 issues linked to law and order, 126 land disputes and 86 complaints against the police.

According to the government, the Commission follows up with state authorities on every complaint. Rijiju said hearings are held, meetings are called and field visits are undertaken when necessary. Recommendations are issued to ensure corrective action.

The government said it will continue to closely monitor the situation and work to ensure that all grievances raised by minority communities are addressed swiftly and effectively.