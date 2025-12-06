UP to withdraw Covid lockdown violation cases

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has moved towards withdrawing cases filed against Members of Legislative Assembly and Members of Parliament for violating Covid lockdown orders in 2020 and 2021. The relief will apply only to cases where the punishment is two years or less. During the pandemic lockdowns, more than three and a half lakh cases were registered across the state for violating restrictions.

While cases against common citizens have already been withdrawn, elected representatives were still facing legal action. According to officials, around 80 to 90 MLAs and MPs were booked during that period. These cases included charges related to spreading infection through negligence, disobeying orders of public servants, escaping from hospitals during testing or treatment, assembling in groups for protests, and creating threats to public health and safety. The offences carry penalties ranging from a month to two years imprisonment or fines or both. Senior govt sources said cases will be withdrawn only if the accused lawmakers were not booked under additional sections carrying punishment of more than two years. The state government will seek approval from the High Court before the final withdrawal.