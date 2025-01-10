UP to showcase transformation through ‘Swachh Sujal Gaon’ at Maha Kumbh

PRAYAGRAJ: The Maha Kumbh 2025 is going to be a monumental display of the transformation of Uttar Pradesh’s rural areas through the ‘Swachh Sujal Gaon’ initiative. Under the theme “Solution to Drinking Water: New Identity of My Village,” the exhibition will celebrate the success of the state in achieving water security and hygiene under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

A major attraction of this project is the Digital Corner, which would provide interactive awareness tools on water conservation and hygiene, along with real-time information on village-level water supply systems. The display will be multilingual in Hindi, English, Bengali, Telugu, and Marathi, and the visitors will be more than 40-45 crore devotees from all over the world.

The initiative represents Bundelkhand’s incredible journey from being a water-scarce region to becoming an exemplary model for water accessibility under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The exhibition will narrate how every house in Bundelkhand has access to tap water, an extraordinary transformation that has taken place since 2017. The villages in districts such as Banda, Jhansi, and Chitrakoot have stories of life-altering developments—from improved health conditions to social achievements such as weddings that were otherwise postponed due to lack of water.

Spread across 40,000 square feet, the exhibit will also highlight other government initiatives like PM Awas, CM Awas, gram panchayat development, and solar energy adoption in villages.