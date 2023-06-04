UP to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage at Varanasi G-20 meeting

Lucknow: The Yogi government is gearing up to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage as Varanasi prepares to host the G-20 Development Ministers’ Meeting for the second time from June 11 to 13. Guests from 20 powerful countries will arrive in Varanasi and have the opportunity to experience the vibrant cultural tapestry of the country. Government spokesperson emphasised the meticulous preparations being made to ensure the comfort and security of the foreign guests. “A series of entertainment events highlighting the distinctive cultural heritage of the state has been planned,” the spokesperson said. Over the course of three days, 15 unique musical and cultural events will take place, starting from the arrival of the visitors at the airport and continuing through their visit to the Sarnath Museum.



The spokesperson revealed that 160 foreign delegates from across the world will be attending the G-20 meeting in Varanasi, accompanied by 100 foreign journalists who will cover the programme. The G-20 delegates will be accorded a grand traditional welcome at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport on June 11. The renowned ‘Diwari Pai Danda Dance’ from Bundelkhand will captivate the visiting delegates as they make their way from the airport to the city. Along the route, at a place called Tarna, the “Karma folk dance” will further introduce the leaders to India’s enduring culture. They will also have the opportunity to enjoy the famous ‘Dhobia folk dance’ of Purvanchal at Shivpur Tirahe. Upon their arrival at the Taj Hotel, the delegates will be greeted by the second folk dance, known as “Rai,” from Bundelkhand, as well as the well-known “Faruwahi folk dance” from Purvanchal.

On June 12, the delegates will visit the newly built ‘Namo Ghat,’ where they will be welcomed with the dhol dance called ‘Bamarsia’.

Artists dancing to the beat of drums will provide a unique welcome on the banks of the Ganges. Additionally, the guests will witness the ‘Kaharwa folk dance’ at this venue. Furthermore, while observing the state’s craftwork at the Trade Facilitation Center, the delegates will be treated to performances of the ‘Tharu’ and ‘Dhediya’ folk dances.

As the delegates return to the Hotel Taj, the melodious sound of Uttarakhand’s ‘Muskbean’— a musical instrument inspired by the British bagpipes — will captivate the guests. The enchanting tunes of the flute, violin, and tabla will enhance the flavor of the meal during the state dinner, which will be accompanied by a theme-based classical dance performance.

“The G-20 meeting in Varanasi promises to be a unique blend of diplomacy and cultural exchange. The guests will have the opportunity to witness the rich cultural heritage of India and create lasting memories of their time in Kashi,” the official said.