UP to seek more time for voter list revision

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer has decided to request the Election Commission of India for additional time to complete the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, as Booth Level Officers have reported that nearly 17.7 per cent of voter enumeration forms could not be collected.

According to senior officials, the decision on extending the deadline could be announced anytime before December 11.

Earlier, the date for filling the forms was extended from December 4 to December 11.

Uttar Pradesh has over 15.44 crore registered voters. As per the Election Commission’s internal progress report, 97.3 per cent work of digitising the collected forms has already been completed.

Officials said around 80 per cent of the forms have been returned, while 17.7 per cent could not be collected at all. The volume of uncollected forms is significant, prompting Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa to urge political parties to assist in ensuring the forms are submitted by eligible citizens.