UP to observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is set to mark August 14 as ‘Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas’ (Partition Horrors Remembrance Day) to pay tribute to those who lost their lives during the partition of India and Pakistan.



The government has planned an array of programmes across all 75 districts of the state, including exhibitions, film screenings, and book displays to educate the young generation about the tragedy and promote social harmony and human empowerment. Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has issued instructions to all secretaries, divisional commissioners and district magistrates to organise events that will help eliminate discrimination, enmity, and ill-will.

The programmes will include a two-minute silence in memory of those who lost their lives during the violence that followed the partition.

The events will also be attended by members of the families of partition victims, who will share their experiences and memories related to partition.

Documentary films on partition will be screened in schools, colleges, and universities to educate the younger generation about the tragedy. The exhibitions will showcase memories and records related to partition, including books on India’s partition.

The government has also sought the cooperation of various non-governmental organisations, such as Active Sindhi Council of India, Uttar Pradesh Sindhi Sabha, Uttar Pradesh Sindhi Academy, and Sanatani Punjabi Mahasabha to share the pain of partition.