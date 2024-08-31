UP to launch contactless e-transport services

Lucknow: The Yogi government plans to expand modern e-transport services across Uttar Pradesh to improve convenience. In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, these services will be entirely faceless and contactless, streamlining various transport-related services through an online platform. This initiative aims to provide a ‘one-stop solution’ for citizens, eliminating the need to visit government offices for these services. The Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has already implemented advanced facilities such as the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) and e-challan services. Building on this, the state is now accelerating efforts to introduce Aadhar authentication-based ‘Vahan Faceless Services’ and ‘Sarathi Faceless Services.’

The e-Transport Mission, led by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), aims to modernise IT infrastructure and service delivery in India’s transport sector. This mission focuses on enhancing the efficiency, transparency, accountability, and reliability of transport services, with a key goal of reducing reliance on Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) by expanding online service availability. The e-Transport Mission offers automated RTO operations, a nationwide transport database, and over 150 services for citizens and businesses. Key programs under this mission include Vahan, Sarathi, e-Challan, and Pollution Certificates, which streamline transport-related processes nationwide.