UP to host series of events to mark Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniv: CM

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced a month-long celebration to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The commemorative events, including the “Run for Unity” and “Sardar @150 Unity March”, will take place from October 31 to November 26 across the state.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, the Chief Minister said the celebrations will reflect the spirit of unity, integrity, and nationalism championed by Sardar Patel. He said that the state government as well as the BJP will organise programmes that showcase Patel’s contribution to national integration.

As part of the initiative, five youth representatives from each district—including athletes, artists, and volunteers—will take part in a nationwide unity march. The participants will travel through four major centres to reach Karamsad in Gujarat, Patel’s birthplace, before joining a 150-kilometre padayatra from Karamsad to Kevadia, home to the Statue of Unity. Thousands of youth from across India are expected to join the march to promote the Jan Jagran Abhiyan and the message of national unity.

In Uttar Pradesh, a three-day padayatra covering 8 to 10 kilometres will be organised in every Lok Sabha constituency, traversing all Assembly segments. Local events such as essay and debate competitions, seminars, street plays, and cultural symposia will highlight Sardar Patel’s life and vision.

Yogi also announced youth-focused campaigns, including the Drug-Free India pledge, Vocal for Local and Local for Global drives, yoga sessions, and health camps. A state-wide cleanliness campaign and garlanding ceremonies at Sardar Patel statues will accompany the celebrations.