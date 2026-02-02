‘UP to gain fresh momentum from Union Budget 2026–27’

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Union Budget 2026–27 will give fresh momentum to Uttar Pradesh’s development journey, strengthening the state’s role in achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047.



Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, the Chief Minister said the Budget reflects a balanced approach of reform, growth and fiscal discipline, while opening new avenues for investment, employment and infrastructure expansion in the country’s most populous state.

Yogi Adityanath said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the development roadmap of the last 11 years is now yielding visible results at the grassroots.

He noted that the Budget has been framed keeping in mind the aspirations of farmers, youth, women and the poor, which naturally aligns with the needs and expectations of Uttar Pradesh.

Highlighting the focus on MSMEs, the Chief Minister said Uttar Pradesh stands to gain the most from the Rs 10,000 crore provision announced for the sector.

With nearly 96 lakh MSME units providing livelihood to around three crore people, the state leads the country in this segment.

He said the allocation would further strengthen the One District One Product initiative by supporting technology upgradation, skill development, packaging, branding and export promotion.

On infrastructure, Yogi Adityanath said the proposed Rs 12.20 lakh crore national infrastructure fund would play a decisive role in improving connectivity across Uttar Pradesh. With the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors passing through the state, Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a major logistics hub.

He added that the announcement of high speed rail corridors, two of which will pass through Uttar Pradesh, will significantly reduce travel time and boost industrial, tourism and business activities.

The CM also underlined the importance of inland waterways, saying Uttar Pradesh already hosts the country’s first operational inland waterway between Varanasi and Haldia.

Plans to expand waterways up to Prayagraj and along the Yamuna, along with ship repair and maintenance facilities in Varanasi, will reduce logistics costs and strengthen cargo movement.