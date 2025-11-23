UP to deploy anti-dust guns, sprinklers to fight pollution

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a major push to counter rising pollution in the UP-NCR, placing large-scale deployment of anti-dust guns and sprinklers at the centre of its new action plan.

In a meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary, the state identified road dust as the biggest contributor to toxic air and finalised a comprehensive strategy to curb it. As part of the plan, anti-dust guns, sprinklers and mechanical sweepers will be used across major roads, construction zones and high-traffic corridors.