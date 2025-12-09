UP tightens grip on illegal cough syrup trade; 32 arrested

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police is tightening the noose around illegal drug cartels involved in the trafficking of codeine-based cough syrups across state borders.

DGP Rajiv Krishna on Monday said coordinated operations with the Food Safety and Drug Administration have exposed a widespread network stretching into multiple states.

The DGP said that 128 FIRs have been registered so far and large consignments of contraband cough syrup have been seized from different districts. One truck was intercepted in Sonbhadra and four in Ghaziabad during the statewide action.

He said arrests have taken place in Sonbhadra, Ranchi and Ghaziabad, and three of the five main stockists are now in police custody. The total number of accused arrested has reached 32.

Krishna said the police launched the crackdown after receiving critical information from Madhya Pradesh. He clarified that the seized cough syrup does not have any direct link with the product manufactured in Madhya Pradesh.

Key operatives named by the DGP include Saurabh Tyagi, Bhola Jaiswal and Vibhor Rana, who are believed to have played central roles in the illegal supply chain.

The DGP said the investigation has now expanded to 40 districts where wholesale drug suppliers are under scrutiny. He reiterated that illegal pharmaceutical operations pose a serious threat to public health and the campaign will continue until the entire racket is eliminated.