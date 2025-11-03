UP: Tiger charges at tourists in Pilibhit

Pilibhit: A jungle safari at the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve turned into a moment of terror when a tiger suddenly charged at a vehicle carrying tourists on the very first day of the new ecotourism season. Quick reflexes by the driver prevented a tragedy, and all tourists, including children, escaped unharmed.

The incident occurred on Saturday when a gypsy ventured too close to a tiger resting in the bushes. As the vehicle stopped for tourists to take photographs, the tiger roared and lunged toward it, placing its paws on the front portion of the gypsy. The driver immediately accelerated, averting what could have been a fatal encounter.