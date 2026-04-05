UP: Three men die after consuming spurious liquor

Meerut: Three men died in Daurala area of Meerut on Friday night after allegedly consuming spurious liquor, triggering panic in the locality and a swift crackdown by the administration.



Family members of the deceased have alleged that the liquor consumed by the victims was poisonous. Acting on the complaint, the district administration sealed the country liquor shop from where the alcohol was purchased and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Police said the liquor vend is registered in the name of Jaipal Ahlawat, father of BKU leader Mintu Ahlawat.

Jaipal Ahlawat and two salesmen from the shop have been taken into custody for questioning.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Baburam Prajapati, 55, a native of Bharala village who worked in mustard processing and was currently staying in Daurala, and his acquaintances Ankit, 45, and Jitendra, 50, both residents of Daurala.

The three had purchased country liquor from a shop on Sardhana Road and consumed it together.

Soon after consuming the liquor, their condition deteriorated. Baburam’s son Sachin said they were rushed to a private hospital near the

toll plaza. Doctors declared Ankit and Jitendra dead on arrival, while Baburam succumbed during treatment about an hour later.

The SSP said the exact cause of death would be established only after the postmortem report is received.