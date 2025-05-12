UP: Three held for raping minor, pushing woman out of moving car

Bulandshahr (UP): A 19-year-old woman was killed after being pushed out of a moving car and her minor friend was gang-raped inside the vehicle, police said Sunday. Three people have been arrested in the case.

Police received a complaint from the 17-year-old rape survivor who said that the incident occurred on Tuesday evening when she and her friend had gone for a drive with their friends Sandeep and Amit. Another person, Gaurav (Amit’s friend) had also joined them for the drive.

They were going from Noida to Lucknow.

The survivor told the police that they purchased beer from the Surajpur area on their way and were drunk. When inside the car, an argument broke out between them, and the three men pushed her friend out of the vehicle near Meerut.

The accused gang-raped the minor inside the moving car, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), Dr. Tejveer Singh said, “The woman pushed by the accused in Meerut succumbed to her injuries. The minor victim managed to escape the vehicle on Wednesday morning when they reached Bulandshahr and reported the crime to the Khurja police.”

Based on a complaint, police lodged an FIR regarding the incident and initiated an investigation.

On Saturday, police arrested the three accused following an encounter. “Sandeep and Gaurav suffered injuries during the police encounter. We have recovered illegal firearms, ammunition and the vehicle used in the crime,” the officer said.