UP: Ten die in rain-related incidents

Lucknow: Ten people have died in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh since Monday morning while many rivers were in spate following intermittent showers that forced authorities to open the gates of several dams.

State Relief Commissioner G S Naveen Kumar said seven residents of Dhaka Chant village in Pilibhit district were airlifted to safety on Tuesday after they got trapped following the release of four lakh cusecs of water from Nepal in the Sharda river. According to sources, many villages in ilibhit, Siddharthnagar and Lakhimpur Kheri are affected by floods.