UP temple stampede kills two, injures 38

Barabanki: A tragic stampede marred Sawan Monday festivities at Avsaneshwar temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district when a live electric wire snapped and fell on a tin shed, triggering panic and a deadly stampede.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. as worshippers gathered for ‘jalabhishek’ (ritual water offering). Eyewitnesses said a monkey jumped on an overhead wire, causing it to snap and electrify the shed sheltering devotees. Hearing cries of electrocution, panic spread, triggering a stampede.

At least 38 people were injured. Two devotees, including 22-year-old Prashant from Mubarakpura village, succumbed during treatment at Trivediganj Community Health Centre (CHC). Ten injured were taken to Trivediganj CHC, with five referred to higher facilities due to critical injuries. Twenty-six others were treated at Haidergarh CHC, with one referred in serious condition.

District officials rushed to the spot to restore order and assist the injured. An inquiry is underway to determine the exact cause and whether safety lapses contributed.

Despite the tragedy, the temple reopened later in the morning, with darshan resuming under strict regulation. Officials noted the unusually heavy footfall as the incident occurred on a Monday during the holy month of Sawan, when crowds swell considerably.