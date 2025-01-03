UP: Teenager drowns as boat capsizes in Unnao

Lucknow: A 14-year-old boy drowned in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district on New Year’s Day after a boat carrying seven teenagers capsized while they were making social media reels on a lake connected to the Ganga, officials reported Thursday.

The tragic incident occurred in the Ratiram Purwa area under the Jajmau outpost of Gangaghat Kotwali. According to the police, the teenagers were enjoying a boat ride, capturing selfies, and creating video reels when the boat became unstable and overturned, throwing all seven into the water. Umar, the only son of Mahatab Alam, lost his life in the accident. Locals reported that Umar and his friends had embarked on the outing to celebrate the New Year. Witnesses and rescue teams managed to save six of the boys.

“Seven boys from Ratiram Purwa – Umar (14), Aman (15), Raja (16), Ripu (14), Anshu (15), Keshan (17), and Manish (14) – were enjoying themselves in the boat,” said Jajmau outpost in-charge Rahul Singh. “While making videos, they stood up, causing the boat to lose balance and capsize. Locals and divers acted quickly to rescue six teenagers, but Umar was trapped in deeper waters,” Singh explained. Umar was eventually retrieved from the water but was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, he added.

The tragic incident has left the community in mourning, highlighting the dangers of risky behavior during recreational activities.