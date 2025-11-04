UP teen posts reel against Hindu gods; parents held

Lucknow: A teenage girl from Uttar Pradesh has been sent to a detention home, and her parents were arrested after she posted an Instagram reel making derogatory remarks about Hindu gods in an attempt to gain more followers.

The video, around one minute long, was uploaded on October 27. In it, the girl was seen making offensive comments against Hindu deities. The clip went viral within hours, drawing sharp criticism on social media. Several Hindu organisations protested and filed complaints with the police, demanding strict action.

Following the complaints, police detained the girl and arrested her parents for being aware of the video but failing to report or stop her. Another man allegedly involved in the incident is currently absconding, police said.

“The minor girl made remarks against Hindu gods to attract social media followers. Her parents were aware of the act and did not intervene. We have arrested them and sent the girl to a detention home. People are urged not to share the video further. Strict action will be taken against anyone circulating it,” said a police official.

A video of the girl confessing and apologising to the police has also surfaced. In it, she says, “I made a mistake by making that video. I apologise and promise not to repeat it. I request everyone not to make the video viral.”