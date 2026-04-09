UP: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati gets ‘death threats’

Varanasi: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has allegedly received death threats through text messages and voice mail, his media in-charge said on Wednesday.

The seer's media in-charge, Sanjay Pandey, said several objectionable text messages were sent from a suspicious phone number on the official phone number of Jyotirmath on April 1. After the number was blocked, two threatening voice messages were received via voice mail on April 6, he said.

Pandey added that the messages contained abusive language and threats to kill the seer.

He said the Shankaracharya is currently running the "Gau Mata Rashtra Mata" campaign and is scheduled to undertake a tour across various Assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh from May 3 to raise awareness on cow protection and call for the construction of the "Ram Gau Dham". AGENCIES