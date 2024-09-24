UP STF shoots down second accused in Sultanpur robbery case

Lucknow: In a major breakthrough in the ongoing bullion robbery investigation, Anuj Pratap Singh, one of the prime suspects, was killed in a Special Task Force (STF) encounter on Monday morning in Unnao’s Achalganj.



The encounter follows the earlier killing of dacoit Mangesh Yadav on September 5, marking another significant moment in the case.

Anuj was involved in the high-profile daylight robbery on August 28 at the bullion shop of Bharat Soni in Chowk’s Thatheri bazaar, where five armed men looted jewellery worth nearly Rs 2 crore. The gang, which included Arbaaz, Furkan, Mangesh Yadav, Ankit Yadav, and Anuj from Amethi, was linked to several criminal activities. Anuj, who led the group into the shop, was reportedly wearing a white shirt and blue jeans during the robbery. He was shot in the head during the encounter in Achalganj.

Superintendent of Police Somen Verma confirmed Anuj’s role in the robbery and stated that dedicated teams have been deployed to arrest the remaining suspects. Authorities are also intensifying efforts to recover the stolen jewellery, which included gold and silver worth crores.

The killing of Singh has sparked political reactions, especially from opposition leaders.

Following the death of Mangesh in a similar encounter, leaders like Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had raised concerns about the conduct of these encounters.

Akhilesh once again voiced his concerns, condemning the incident and questioning the legitimacy of the STF’s actions. In a statement, Yadav said: “Only the weakest people consider encounters as their strength. Any fake encounter is an injustice.”

He further criticised the BJP government for its handling of law and order in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that the state’s image is being tarnished by violence. Yadav suggested that there is a deeper political conspiracy at play, aimed at destabilising UP’s future. “Tarnishing the image of Uttar Pradesh with violence and blood is a big conspiracy against the future of

the state,” he stated.

He accused the ruling BJP of creating a hostile environment to deter investment and economic growth, adding, “today’s rulers know they will not be re-elected in the future. Before they leave, they want to create such a situation in UP that no one enters or invests

in the state.”