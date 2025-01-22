UP STF foils robbery plot; 4 ‘criminals’ killed

Shamli: Four “notorious criminals” were killed in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) of Meerut in the Jhinjhana area of Shamli late Monday night.

Acting on intelligence about a planned robbery, the STF intercepted a Brezza car near Udpur brick kiln. When the suspects refused to surrender and opened fire, the STF retaliated, resulting in a deadly gunfight.

Among the deceased was Arshad, a gang member with a Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head, wanted in several cases of robbery and murder across Shamli, Saharanpur and Panipat in Haryana. His accomplices, identified as Manjeet from Sonipat, Satish from Madhuban in Haryana, and an unidentified associate, were also killed in the operation.

Inspector Sunil Kumar sustained injuries during the exchange and was rushed to a Gurugram hospital, where he is reported to be recovering.

Weapons, including pistols and country-made firearms, were seized from the criminals. Investigations revealed that Manjeet had been serving a life sentence and was released on parole. Instead of reforming, he resumed illegal activities and was part of the gang planning a significant robbery in the area. Senior officers, including DIG Ajay Sahni and Shamli SP Ramsevak Gautam, inspected the scene and are monitoring the case.