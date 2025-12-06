UP steps up surveillance as challenges mount in identifying illegal migrants

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has begun a renewed push to identify Bangladeshi and Rohingya nationals living illegally across districts, but officials warn that confirming their identity and origin remains a challenging task.

A survey conducted jointly by police and the administration in 2019 had suggested that nearly 10 lakh illegal migrants could be present in the state.

The verification of such a large number, including cross-checking with their actual native locations in Bangladesh, could take a long time.

Officials say most suspected infiltrators claim to be residents of north-eastern states and present Aadhaar cards as proof of identity. However, many of these cards are suspected to be forged and are reportedly arranged by agents in West Bengal, Assam and Tripura after they enter India illegally. This makes establishing their true nationality extremely difficult.

In cases where they are identified and escorted towards the Bangladesh border along West Bengal, many manage to infiltrate again within a short span and distance due to porous border patches.

There have also been instances where Bangladeshi authorities refuse to accept them as their citizens, complicating attempts to send them back.

With concerns that the number of illegal migrants has risen further in the last six years, district police have intensified checks and documentation efforts under state government directives. The administration acknowledges that sustained coordination with border security agencies and neighbouring states will be needed to ensure effective action against illegal infiltration.