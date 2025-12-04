UP steps up action against infiltrators

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has intensified its drive against illegal foreign nationals from Bangladesh and the Rohingya community after a directive from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Officials have been instructed to identify such individuals employed with urban local bodies and submit the lists to divisional commissioners and Inspectors General.

In the first phase, commissioners and IGs have been asked to set up detention centres in every division of the state. These facilities will house infiltrators until the process of deportation is completed. Following the Chief Minister’s strict directives, district administrations have begun identifying suitable locations, including unused government buildings, community centres, police lines and police stations where foreign nationals can be kept under enhanced security.

Officials said the model closely follows Delhi, where around 18 detention centres are operational, housing nearly 1,500 illegal foreign nationals from Bangladesh, Myanmar and some African nations. These centres provide food, medical care and controlled security access. Verification is under way for individuals who have allegedly procured Indian identity documents through fraudulent means.