UP: Speaker calls for smooth Winter session

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on Wednesday appealed to all political parties to extend full cooperation for the smooth conduct of the upcoming Winter Session of the Assembly starting from Friday.

Addressing an all-party meeting convened at the Vidhan Bhavan, Mahana said the House functions effectively only with collective cooperation and recalled that several important issues were discussed positively during the previous session.

He said meaningful solutions to public problems can be achieved through logical, factual and high-quality debates on issues of public interest, with participation from both the ruling side and the opposition.

Chief Minister and Leader of the House Yogi Adityanath said the Assembly is an important platform to reflect public aspirations. He said the current session would provide an opportunity for serious discussion on key issues as well as on legislative business. Stressing the need for informed debate, the chief minister said the actual concept and intent of Bills should be clearly presented in the House.

Yogi Adityanath said debates held in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly have often served as a source of inspiration for legislatures across the country. He assured that the government would actively participate in discussions, respond positively to every question raised by the opposition and make efforts to find solutions based on the suggestions received.