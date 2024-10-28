UP: SP trying to win over Jatav voters a masterstroke?

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) has devised a strategy to attract Jatav voters in Uttar Pradesh, a significant move ahead of the upcoming by-elections to gain an upper hand against the BSP.

The party, known for its vote base among Yadavs and Muslims, has fielded candidates from the Jatav community in the Ghaziabad and Khair constituencies, sending a clear message about its focus on this voter base.

The party aims to strengthen this strategy in the future, positioning itself as a key representative of Jatavs.

Jatavs constitute over 55% of the Dalit population in Uttar Pradesh and have traditionally gravitated towards the BSP and Azad Samaj Party. By fielding Jatav candidates in two of the nine by-election seats, the SP has signalled its intent to ensure adequate representation for this community. Just as the party has focused on other castes within the PDA (Pragatisheel Dalit Aghadi), gaining the support of Jatavs has become a priority.

SP sources reveal that with the allocation of tickets in Ghaziabad and Khair, party officials have been directed to conduct intensive outreach among the Jatav voters.

Meanwhile, the Congress has formed constituency-specific coordination committees to support INDIA alliance candidates in the by-elections. However, the SP is yet to announce its coordination committee.

The Congress’s decision to abstain from contesting most of the seats has further highlighted the evolving power dynamics within the INDIA bloc. A senior SP leader remarked: “With the Congress stepping back, the INDIA bloc is presenting a united front in Uttar Pradesh, and Akhilesh is firmly at the helm. The SP is ready to roll out its campaign, and once the nominations are finalized, our focus will be on mobilising our

grassroots network.”