UP: SP MLAs skip Question Hour in protest

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Assembly’s monsoon session opened on Monday amid slogan-shouting, protests and sharp exchanges between the treasury and the Opposition benches.

Samajwadi Party (SP) legislators refused to ask questions during Question Hour to protest alleged misbehaviour with Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey during his recent visit to Gorakhpur.

Pandey alleged that bulldozers were parked to block his route, that people standing on them raised slogans against him, and that at Jatashankar Crossing and Ghantaghar, there was an attempt to pull him out of his car.

“There is a gang in Gorakhpur which enjoys protection. If we are guilty, tell us. The House cannot run on threats. Those sitting there were once sitting here,” Pandey said, urging the government to order an inquiry into the incident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath responded to Pandey’s charges with a pointed jibe. “Since when has the Opposition started believing in the word democracy? This word doesn’t suit you,” he remarked, addressing the Leader of Opposition directly. “You are a senior leader, but a gun is being fired from your shoulder. In Gorakhpur, we are building a heritage corridor that you never created in your time. If the NDA government wants to develop the state, you people feel bad.”

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna countered the allegations, saying, “Everyone respects the Leader of Opposition. There was no insult. SP is doing politics over this issue.”

As soon as the House assembled, Opposition members began shouting slogans. SP legislators took turns skipping their listed questions, with Speaker Satish Mahana repeatedly appealing for calm. When the turn came for SP MLA Swami Omvesh, Mahana quipped, “At least you should ask. You are a Swami, above everyone,” but Omvesh declined. SP ally Pallavi Patel was the only Opposition member in sequence to pose her questions to the government.