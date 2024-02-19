UP: SP General Secretary resigns, accuses party of neglecting Muslims

LUCKNOW: In a significant development for the Samajwadi Party (SP), one of its national general secretaries, Salim Sherwani, has resigned, citing the party’s alleged neglect of the Muslim community. This resignation comes in the aftermath of the SP’s announcement of candidates for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections, a decision that has sparked discontent within the party ranks.



Expressing his grievances in a letter addressed to SP president Akhilesh Yadav, Sherwani voiced his frustration over what he perceives as the party’s disregard for Muslim concerns and its failure to adequately represent their interests. He underscored the absence of Muslim candidates in the list for the Rajya Sabha elections as a particularly troubling indication of the party’s stance.

Although Sherwani acknowledged that his own candidacy was not considered, he emphasised that his resignation reflects the broader sentiment of disenchantment felt by Muslims within the SP. This move highlights a deep-seated dissatisfaction within the party, especially among its Muslim members. The resignation has drawn attention from leaders within the Muslim community and clerics, who have also expressed disappointment over the absence of Muslim representation among the Rajya Sabha nominees. Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi from the All India Muslim Jamaat penned a letter to SP leadership, highlighting the historical support of Muslims for the party and accusing it of adopting an “anti-Muslim attitude.”

Razvi’s letter delves into the political implications of the SP’s decision, suggesting that it could weaken the Opposition bloc and potentially drive national parties like the Congress towards alliances with the BJP, which could have far-reaching consequences for the political landscape.