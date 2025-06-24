UP: SP expels 3 MLAs for opposing party’s ideology

Lucknow: In a decisive move that underlines growing tensions within the Samajwadi Party, three MLAs—Manoj Kumar Pandey, Abhay Singh, and Rakesh Pratap Singh—have been expelled from the party for what it described as “endorsing a divisive, communal and anti-PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) ideology”.

The decision comes amid the party’s efforts to consolidate its core support base ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The party made the announcement on social media platform X, accusing the legislators of betraying the party’s values by aligning with forces opposed to farmers, women, youth, entrepreneurs, and working-class citizens. “These leaders were given a grace period for change of heart, which has now expired. The party will have no space for individuals who oppose its core values,” read the statement.

It also warned that any future defiance of the party’s principles would be deemed unforgivable.

Among the three, Manoj Kumar Pandey’s expulsion was perhaps the most anticipated. A senior leader and sitting MLA from Rae Bareli’s Unchahar constituency, Pandey had shown signs of distancing himself from the party since the Rajya Sabha elections, where he reportedly cross-voted in favour of the BJP. His proximity to the ruling party only grew stronger during the Lok Sabha elections, with speculation that he could be fielded by the BJP from Rae Bareli. Although the ticket eventually went to Dinesh Pratap Singh, Pandey’s visible absence from Singh’s campaign rallies fuelled rumours of dissatisfaction. In a clear indication of the BJP’s interest, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had even visited Pandey’s home to placate him, after which he joined the campaign trail.

Abhay Singh, the MLA from Gosainganj, and Rakesh Pratap Singh, the legislator from Gauriganj in Amethi, were also accused of promoting a political line that diverged sharply from the SP’s current strategy, particularly its push for the PDA formula. Both leaders were believed to be gravitating towards the BJP and had reportedly been sidelining party directives in recent months.

The strong disciplinary action comes at a time when SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is attempting to reaffirm the party’s ideological moorings and eliminate internal dissent.

Political observers say the move is as strategic as it is symbolic. “It’s an assertion of control and a warning shot ahead of 2027,” said political analyst Manish Mishra. “Akhilesh Yadav is making it clear that the party’s identity is non-negotiable. Anyone seen to be soft on the BJP or opposed to the PDA plank will not be tolerated.”