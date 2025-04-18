UP: SP builds booth-to-ballot strategy with youth cadre for 2027 elections

Lucknow: Determined to convert its 2024 Lok Sabha momentum into a state-level triumph, the Samajwadi Party (SP) is undertaking one of its most ambitious grassroots mobilisation campaigns yet, with a sharp focus on youth leadership at the booth level.

After outpacing the BJP in Uttar Pradesh in the general elections — securing more seats than any other party — the SP is now gearing up to challenge the saffron party’s well-oiled election machinery in the 2027 Assembly polls. Its strategy hinges on one powerful unit: the booth.

In a bold organisational move, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has directed every district and city unit to appoint at

least five active youth workers at every polling booth across the state.

These workers, dubbed as “booth yodhas” by party insiders, will act as the first responders in the electoral battlefield.

Their tasks include

monitoring voter rolls, detecting discrepancies, educating voters about SP’s ideology, and countering misinformation at the hyper-local level.

“The youth are not just the future of this party — they are the present force that will carry our message to every doorstep,” Akhilesh Yadav reportedly told local leaders in a recent strategy meeting.

“Our real fight is not on the stage but at every booth. If we strengthen our booth, we strengthen our democracy.”

The initiative is being rolled out across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh with a coordinated campaign to identify, train, and empower young volunteers.

These booth-level operatives will be trained in voter outreach, tech-enabled campaigning, and grievance redressal — equipping

them to compete with the BJP’s formidable page pramukh model.