UP: Six Killed in Yamuna Expressway accident

Mathura: In a horrific road accident on the Yamuna Expressway near Mathura, six people — including a father and his two sons — lost their lives when a speeding Eco car rammed into a stationary truck in the early hours of Saturday. The victims, part of two families from Agra and Madhya Pradesh, were travelling from Delhi to Agra when the tragedy struck near the Baldeo police station area around 3 am.

According to officials, the collision was so severe that the front of the car was completely crushed, scattering its parts across the road. Passers-by alerted the police after noticing the wreckage and trapped passengers. Rescue personnel had to use gas cutters to extricate the victims from the mangled vehicle.

Disturbing visuals from the accident site show bodies and injured individuals lying on the road, writhing in pain. In one image, a young man’s lifeless body is seen stuck in the front seat, his hands resting on the bonnet.

The deceased include Dharmveer, a resident of Harlalpura in Agra, and his two sons, Rohit and Aryan. Dharmveer’s wife Soni and daughter Payal were seriously injured and have been referred to a hospital in Agra for critical care. The other victims were Dalveer alias Chhulle and Paras Tomar, two brothers from Badhpura Husain village in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district. One body remains unidentified.

According to Mathura SSP Shlok Kumar, preliminary investigations suggest that the Eco car driver may have dozed off at the wheel, leading to the fatal crash. “We have sent the bodies for post-mortem and are making efforts to contact all family members of the deceased and injured. The car was en route from Delhi to Agra with nine passengers. Six have died, and the injured have been referred for further treatment,” he said. Authorities are also working to trace the vehicle’s ownership.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and instructed officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.