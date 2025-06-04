UP: Six cousin sisters drown in Yamuna while shooting reels

Agra: In a heart-wrenching tragedy in Agra’s Sikandra area, six cousin sisters drowned in the Yamuna River while bathing and filming short videos. The incident occurred just 800 metres from their home in Nagla Swami village.

According to police, the girls—aged between 13 and 17—had gone to the river around 10 am on Tuesday. Before the incident, they were seen holding hands and filming reels on a mobile phone while standing in the water.

Two videos, recovered from the phone, show them cheerfully splashing around moments before disaster struck.

The victims were identified as Muskan (17), Sandhya (15), and Divya (14), daughters of Suresh; Naina (13), daughter of his brother Dinesh; and Sonam and Shivani, daughters of their maternal aunt who lives in Tedhi Bagia, Agra.

Earlier that morning, four cousin brothers from the same family had also gone to bathe at the riverbank. When the girls began drowning—likely after stepping into a deep pit formed by recent rainfall—the boys rushed to save them.

They managed to pull two girls, Sonam and Muskan, out of the water.