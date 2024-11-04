UP: Sisters visit Shahjahanpur jail to celebrate Bhai Dooj with incarcerated brothers

Shahjahanpur: On the occasion of ‘Bhai Dooj’, sisters flocked to Shahjahanpur Jail in large numbers to meet their brothers behind bars.

The jail administration permitted these visits from early morning, ensuring that sisters could celebrate the bond of Bhai Dooj without disruption. Refreshments were also provided for the visiting sisters as a gesture of hospitality.

Providing insights into the arrangements, Jail Superintendent Miraji Lal noted that “Bhai Dooj is a sacred festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters. Despite today being a Sunday and an official holiday, we made special arrangements to allow sisters to meet their incarcerated brothers.”

To ensure a smooth and secure process, additional police forces were deployed with assistance from Shahjahanpur’s Superintendent of Police.

Both male and female security personnel were stationed throughout the premises. The visiting hours began at 7 a.m., and efforts were made to facilitate each meeting promptly, minimising waiting times, especially for sisters who travelled long distances.

Multiple desks were set up within the jail to streamline the visiting process, preventing crowding and allowing sisters to meet their brothers with ease.

Adequate water and other basic amenities were provided to accommodate the needs of the visitors, ensuring a smooth and dignified experience for all on this meaningful day.