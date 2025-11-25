UP: SIR revision drive sparks political row as Opposition flag irregularities

Lucknow: The ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh has triggered a major political controversy, with Opposition parties alleging large-scale irregularities and demanding corrective measures.

Both the Samajwadi Party and the Congress have asked the Election Commission to extend the revision period, claiming that the process is being carried out without proper training for Booth Level Officers and that many BLOs are being pressured to tick mandatory submission columns without proper verification.

The Samajwadi Party has alleged a conspiracy to delete 50,000 names from voter lists in constituencies where its supporters are in larger numbers.

The party says its PDA Praharis are reporting widespread discrepancies from the ground.

Samajwadi Party leaders claim the SIR process is being misused to target areas with high concentrations of Muslim, Dalit and OBC voters.

The Congress has raised similar concerns, while the BSP says its workers are receiving complaints about forms not reaching homes.

BSP leaders say their teams are coordinating with BLOs to resolve problems.