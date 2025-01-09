UP: Severe cold wave, fog trigger fatal accidents; 7 die in 24 hours

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is grappling with a severe cold wave, with dense fog and biting winds creating hazardous conditions across the state. Over the last 24 hours, the inclement weather has claimed several lives, primarily due to road accidents caused by near-zero visibility.

Cold-related fatalities are also on the rise. In the past 24 hours, four deaths have been directly attributed to the harsh weather, while 29 people have lost their lives over the last three days. Medical professionals warn that prolonged exposure to freezing temperatures can be fatal, particularly for vulnerable populations such as the elderly and homeless.

In Hathras, a dense blanket of fog led to a devastating collision involving three vehicles. “The visibility was barely 50 meters when the accident occurred,” said local police officer Rajendra Yadav. “Three young men lost their lives on the spot. It was a tragic sight.” The identities of the victims are being confirmed, and authorities have urged drivers to exercise extreme caution in these conditions.

A separate incident in Fatehpur highlighted the perilous driving conditions. A speeding truck, unable to navigate the fog, crashed into the railing of an overbridge and hung precariously. “The driver was trapped in the cabin for nearly two hours before rescue teams could reach him,” reported Sub-Inspector Praveen Singh. While the driver survived with injuries, the incident could have been catastrophic.

The severe conditions have disrupted daily life across the state. Lucknow witnessed delays in 10 flights, while approximately 50 trains to and from major cities like Kanpur, Varanasi, and Lucknow were delayed. Farrukhabad recorded the lowest temperature in the state on Tuesday, with a minimum of 6.8°C. The Meteorological Department has issued a cold-day alert for 16 districts and warned of worsening conditions. “A western disturbance is expected to hit the region from January 10, bringing rain and possibly hailstorms,” said an official.