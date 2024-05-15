UP: Seven schools receive ‘hoax’ bomb threats

Kanpur: Seven schools, including two government-run institutions, received bomb threat emails that were later deemed a hoax, officials confirmed on Wednesday.



“Most schools reported the threat emails to police on Tuesday after discovering them, as the schools were closed on Sunday and Monday,” stated Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chandra.

The schools targeted by the threats included five private institutions and two government schools over the past 72 hours. The schools affected were Gulmohar Vihar Public School in Hanumant Vihar, KDMA School in Gujaini, Sanatan Dharm Education Centre in Kaushalpuri, Chintal’s School in Singhpur Kachar, Virendra Swaroop School in Civil Lines, Kendriya Vidyalaya Cantt, and Kendriya Vidyalaya in Armapore Estate.

Preliminary investigations have revealed the bomb threats were hoaxes. “Cyber Crime officials have been alerted, and instructions have been issued to launch an investigation after registering the FIR,” said the ACP.

Authorities are also examining potential connections between these hoax bomb threats and similar incidents reported earlier this month in schools across Lucknow, Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Delhi-NCR.