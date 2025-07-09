UP sets target to plant 37 cr saplings in a day

Lucknow: In a massive green initiative, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch the ‘Plantation Mega Campaign–2025’ on July 9, with a target to plant 37 crore saplings in a single day — a feat that could become the largest one-day plantation drive in the world.

The campaign, spearheaded by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is being rolled out under the emotionally resonant banner of ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, aimed at inspiring widespread public participation.

A key feature of this year’s drive is the integration of geo-tagging for every sapling and plantation site.

“A digital footprint will be created for every sapling using geo-tagging, which allows us to monitor their condition and intervene promptly when needed,” said a senior official from the Forest department.

To support sapling survival, the state is deploying T-guards — protective structures that shield young plants from animals and other threats. In addition, modern tools and infrastructure are being mobilized to ensure saplings thrive in the long term.

The Chief Minister will personally lead plantation drives in Ayodhya and Azamgarh. Forest minister Arun Kumar Saxena will also participate in the events in these districts. During his visit, the Chief Minister is expected to engage with local communities and distribute cheques to seven farmers as part of the state’s carbon credit initiative.

In a coordinated effort involving the entire state machinery, Governor Anandiben Patel will lead the plantation campaign in Barabanki, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in Meerut, and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak in Lucknow. All cabinet ministers, ministers of state (independent charge), and ministers of state have been assigned to lead similar campaigns in their respective districts under the same theme.