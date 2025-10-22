UP sends 1K quintals wheat seeds to Punjab

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday flagged off vehicles carrying 1,000 quintals of wheat seeds from his official residence as assistance for flood-affected farmers of Punjab.

Addressing the event, the chief minister said the initiative reflected the state’s commitment to stand with every distressed citizen, adding that the festival of Diwali gains true meaning when celebrated with a spirit of compassion and service.

“At this difficult time, the Uttar Pradesh government stands firmly with the ‘annadata’ farmers of Punjab. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government -- both the Centre and the state -- is committed to supporting every disaster-affected citizen through relief, financial aid and rehabilitation efforts,” Adityanath said.