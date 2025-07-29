UP sees investment boom: Over 16,000 projects rolling, fifth GBC in works

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is witnessing an unprecedented surge in industrial growth and investment.

Backed by transparent policies, timely execution, and an investor-friendly ecosystem, the state has entered a new era of development.

Over 16,000 investment projects have taken shape during CM Yogi’s tenure—more than 8,000 have already begun commercial operations, while the rest are in various stages of implementation.

Building on this momentum, preparations are underway for the fifth Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC), set to launch another major wave of investments on the ground.

Uttar Pradesh has hosted two investor summits to date. The first, held in 2018, attracted investment proposals worth Rs 4.28 lakh crore, while the second, in 2023, set a record with proposals of Rs 33.50 lakh crore.

To ensure these proposals are implemented efficiently, the government has been conducting GBCs as a key mechanism for fast-tracking projects.

Under CM Yogi’s leadership, four GBCs have already been successfully

held, bringing large-scale investments to fruition and reshaping the state’s industrial landscape.

Sector-wise, manufacturing dominates with 62.25 per cent of the projects, followed by the services sector at 28.09 per cent, with the remainder in infrastructure and other sectors.

Under CM Yogi’s leadership, Uttar Pradesh has built a strong, transparent, and reliable model for attracting investments.