UP seeks Rs 1.30 lakh crore central support

Lucknow: Ahead of the Union Budget 2026–27, the Uttar Pradesh govt has placed a long list of development demands before the Centre, seeking around Rs 1.30 lakh crore in central assistance for major projects linked to health, education, urban development and water conservation.

At a pre-Budget meeting with Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, state finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the state was progressing rapidly but required strong central support given its vast population and geographical spread.

According to officials, the state has sought approval and funding for setting up an AIIMS in western Uttar Pradesh, opening an IIT in Bundelkhand and expanding metro services in several cities. For metro expansion in Lucknow, Kanpur and Agra, along with development of new metro networks in other urban centres, Uttar Pradesh has projected a requirement of Rs 32,075 crore.

The state has also asked for Rs 1,005 crore in central assistance to develop 17 municipal corporations as solar cities. In the water sector, Uttar Pradesh demanded the release of around Rs 33,300 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission, stating that 40,955 projects worth Rs 1,53,876 crore have already been approved.