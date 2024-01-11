UP: Security enhanced for Ayodhya’s ‘Pran Pratishtha’

LUCKNOW: As the highly anticipated Pran Pratishtha programme is set to take place in Ayodhya on January 22, special arrangements have been put in place to ensure the security of the city during the significant ceremony.



Special Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar, while addressing the security preparations for the Pran Pratishtha programme, emphasised the importance of the event, saying: “The programme in Ayodhya is a very important day for the country and the whole world. Extensive security arrangements are being made for that. Surveillance is also being done through CCTV.”

“To minimise inconvenience for devotees attending the programme and those arriving afterward, comprehensive arrangements are being implemented,” Kumar said, adding that more than 10,000 CCTV cameras have been strategically installed across Ayodhya, enabling thorough surveillance.

The Special DG Prashant Kumar highlighted the use of state-of-the-art equipment in the security plan, emphasising its effectiveness in supporting the efforts of law

enforcement.

The security measures have been meticulously devised, taking into consideration both the consecration ceremony and the influx of devotees expected in the aftermath.

“In ensuring the safety and well-being of all attendees, the security team aims to create an environment where devotees can participate in the Pran Pratishtha programme without facing any inconveniences,” he said.

The deployment of advanced technology and a carefully crafted security plan underscores the commitment to safeguarding the event and maintaining the peace and order of the city during this momentous occasion.