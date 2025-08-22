UP: Row over marriage band named after Hindu deities

Moradabad: What began as a complaint on the Chief Minister’s portal has now stirred a larger debate in Moradabad: should Muslim-owned businesses be allowed to use names of Hindu deities for their trade? After eateries and dhabas came under scrutiny during the Kanwar Yatra, the focus has now shifted to band troupes – a popular fixture in weddings and community celebrations, many of which are being run under names like Durga Band, Veena Band, and Sri Punjab Band.

The complaint was filed by advocate Shebi Sharma, who argued that such names “mislead the public and hurt religious sentiments.” Speaking to reporters, Sharma said, “When a community uses the names of our gods and goddesses for business, it is not just about commerce – it is about respect for faith. This cannot be allowed.”

The issue quickly escalated when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office flagged the matter to district authorities. By Tuesday afternoon, SP City Kumar Ranvijay Singh summoned several Muslim band operators and instructed them to change their business names. “We have made it clear that they must avoid using Hindu deity names. All operators present assured us they will comply,” Singh told the media.

But the order has triggered a wider debate in the city, exposing the thin line between religious sensitivity and economic survival. Moradabad, with over 500 registered band troupes, has around 15–20 Muslim operators accused of using Hindu names for business visibility. Residents say the practice is decades old and was often seen as a way of appealing to Hindu customers, who form the majority of their clientele.

For operators, the directive means a forced break from tradition. One band owner, speaking on condition of anonymity, admitted, “We never thought it would become an issue. Names like Durga or Veena were chosen because families hiring us related to them. Now, it has become a matter of faith and controversy. We will change the names, but our concern is whether customers will still recognise us.”