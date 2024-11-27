UP: Robots to fight fire at Mahakumbh

prayagraj: For the first time, robotic fire tenders will be deployed at Mahakumbh 2025 to enhance fire safety at the world’s largest spiritual gathering, according to officials.

Alongside these cutting-edge machines, 200 specially trained fire commandos will be stationed to manage emergencies and protect visitors. Additional director general (Fire Services) Padmaja Chauhan said that three robotic fire tenders, weighing 20-25 kg each, will be used to reach areas inaccessible to personnel. These robots are capable of climbing stairs and extinguishing fires with precision, ensuring faster and safer responses, he said.

“The inclusion of robotic fire tenders marks a technological leap in fire management. They can be easily carried and deployed,”

Chauhan said. The Mahakumbh will also feature an articulating water tower capable of spraying water from a height of 35m.