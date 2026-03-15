UP ranks first in the country in 'BC Sakhi Scheme'

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has ranked first in the country under 'BC Sakhi Scheme', which aims to economically empower rural women and bring banking services to villages. Madhya Pradesh ranks second and Rajasthan third. With the continuous efforts of Yogi government, women across the state are achieving new milestones of economic self-reliance through this scheme.

In the state, around 40,000 women associated with Self Help Groups (SHGs) are working in villages. They are not only providing banking facilities to rural residents but are also becoming financially independent themselves. On average, rural women are earning ₹10,000-₹15,000 per month, while several BC Sakhis are earning ₹40,000-₹50,000 in monthly commission.

Operated under Uttar Pradesh Rajya Gramin Ajivika Mission, the BC Sakhi (Business Correspondent Sakhi) initiative has emerged as an effective tool for strengthening financial inclusion in rural areas while promoting women’s economic empowerment. Trained women provide services such as cash withdrawal, deposits, Aadhaar-based payments and other banking services through micro-ATMs and digital devices, making banking accessible within villages.

Through this initiative, reach of banking services in rural areas has increased rapidly. A large number of women are joining the scheme and becoming the foundation of progress for their families.

According to Joint Mission Director Janmejay Shukla of the Rajya Gramin Ajivika Mission, under theBC Sakhi scheme, women in districts such as Lucknow, Prayagraj and Sultanpur are setting new examples of economic self-reliance. After training, these women are deployed in villages, enabling villagers to access banking services close to home.

This initiative is not only strengthening the rural financial system but also giving a new direction to women’s empowerment by making women self-reliant. Women are being trained across villages and model is being rapidly expanded to further strengthen rural economy.

Anita Pal from Lucknow has set a strong example of self-reliance through BC Sakhi scheme under Uttar Pradesh Rajya Gramin Ajivika Mission. In addition to a fixed monthly income, she earns up to ₹50,000 in commission every month.

Similarly, Priyanka Maurya from Sultanpur is successfully running the scheme under the Ajivika Mission and fulfilling her family responsibilities. She also earns around ₹50,000 in monthly commission apart from her regular income.

Joint Mission Director Janmejay Shukla stated that due to the impact of scheme, a large number of women in Uttar Pradesh are achieving remarkable levels of financial independence. This model is considered an important step toward inclusive development in rural India.

Seeing the success of BC Sakhi program, along with Bank of Baroda and State Bank of India, other banks such as Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank and Canara Bank have also come forward to support Uttar Pradesh Rajya Gramin Ajivika Mission in expanding this initiative.